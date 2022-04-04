Germany is the main roadblock for tougher Russian sanctions, Poland’s PM says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WARSAW, April 4 (Reuters) – Germany is the main roadblock to imposing tougher sanctions on Russia, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday during a news conference, adding that Hungary was not blocking them.

His comment comes after Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a national election on Sunday after facing criticism over an insufficiently tough stance on Russian aggression in Ukraine.

“We have to see that, regardless of how we approach Hungary, this is the fourth such win and we have to respect democratic elections … it’s Germany that is the main roadblock on sanctions. Hungary is for the sanctions,” Morawiecki said.

He also added that Poland’s National Recovery Plan will not be approved by the EU for some time yet, adding that he hoped a deal might be reached in April or early May.

Now, such a deal is impossible, he added, as Poland is a sovereign nation and will define its boundaries as such.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Alison Williams)