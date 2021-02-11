Germany may move teachers up the priority list for COVID-19 vaccinations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany is considering moving school teachers and daycare staff up the priority list for vaccinations against COVID-19, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told journalists.

“It is not possible for these people to maintain social distancing while doing their jobs, which is what we guarantee or demand from employers in other professions,” she said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 10,237 to 2,310,233, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 666 to 63,635, the tally showed.

Main Photo: German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a press conference after a video conference with German State Premiers about the current coronavirus situation, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT / POOL

