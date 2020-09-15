Germany plans voluntary vaccination for mid-2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany aims to reach herd immunity through a voluntary coronavirus vaccine expected to be widely available by mid-2021, the health minister said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, minister Jens Spahn said he wanted to stress there would be no mandatory requirement to get inoculated once a vaccine is ready, “despite what is sometimes said”.

“We need 55 to 65 percent of the population to get vaccinated to reach what is known as herd immunity and I firmly believe we can achieve this voluntarily,” he said.

AFP / France 24

