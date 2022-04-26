Germany pledges quick decision on first heavy arms delivery to Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany will decide soon on whether to approve the delivery of 100 old Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Monday, in what would be the first German heavy weapons shipment to Ukraine.

German defence company Rheinmetall has requested approval to export the vehicles to Ukraine, a defence source told Reuters on Monday, aiming to restore them over the coming months before shipping them.

Rheinmetall has also requested approval to export 88 old Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine, German newspaper Die Welt reported, citing documents.

Rheinmetall’s move is set to force Chancellor Olaf Scholz to take a clear position on whether heavy weapons can be sent directly from Germany to Ukraine because the deals require approval from the national security council, which is chaired by Scholz.

A Rheinmetall spokesperson declined to comment.

Scholz is facing growing criticism at home and abroad for his reluctance to deliver heavy weapons such as tanks and howitzers to help Ukraine to repel Russian attacks.

The German government spokesperson did not give a time frame for when a decision on the Marder deal would be taken.

via Reuters