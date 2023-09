Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) – German interior minister Nancy Faeser has agreed with Poland and the Czech Republic to conduct joint patrols on their territory and to create a task force against the smuggling of migrants, according to a statement issued on Friday.

In addition, joint patrols by German, Polish and Czech border police will be stepped up, the statement said.

Photo: German interior minister Nancy Faeser

