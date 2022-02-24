Germany ready ‘for all scenarios’ in case of refugee influx from Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) – Germany is prepared for all scenarios in case of a refugee influx from Ukraine and will help other neighbouring countries including Poland in case of large-scale refugee movements, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Thursday.

“The security authorities have already prepared themselves intensively for all conceivable scenarios and ramped up protective measures,” Faeser said, adding she does not see big refugee movements from Ukraine to Poland or Germany at the moment.

