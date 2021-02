Reading Time: < 1 minute

POLITICO – Germans have discovered an alarming COVID-19 side effect: a loss of taste for beer.

Sales of the country’s national beverage fell 5.5 percent last year to 8.7 billion liters, according to government statistics, the lowest annual volume in nearly 30 years.

The closure of bars, restaurants and beer gardens is largely to blame. Though Germans are drinking more bottled beer at home, it’s not nearly enough to compensate for the overall slump.

