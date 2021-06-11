Germany removes U.S., Canada, parts of Greece from COVID travel risk list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany has removed several countries and regions including the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Austria and some regions in Greece from its coronavirus travel risk list, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Friday.

The new classifications apply from Sunday, the RKI said.

Meanwhile, the German tourism lobby group DRV said on Friday it expects summer bookings to remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels for 2021 despite falling infection rates.

The booking volume is currently at 30% of the levels of pre-crisis year 2019 and they expect the summer travel market to reach about 40%, the DRV said.

Photo: A passenger passes by a sign reading ‘arriving from a risk country’ at the Schoenefeld airport in Brandenburg near Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN