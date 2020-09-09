Germany says Britain should not unilaterally change agreements with EU

Reading Time: < 1 minute

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday that agreements related to Brexit needed to be adhered to, adding that the British government should not burden talks by unilaterally altering existing deals.

“What is clear is that agreed deals must be honoured,” Altmaier told a news conference. “That means negotiations should not be burdened by any unilateral changes made to the content of agreements made between the EU and Britain.”

Britain unveils legislation on Wednesday for life outside the European Union, having thrown its trade talks with the bloc into jeopardy by announcing in advance that the new plans would break international law and “clarify” a deal it signed in January.

Altmaier added that all opportunities for negotiations on Brexit should be used and an agreement largely depended on the good will of both sides.

