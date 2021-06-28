Germany seeks to ban British travellers from EU on COVID-19 variant worries: The Times

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, wants to designate Britain as a “country of concern” because the Delta variant is so widespread.

The Times reports that Germany will attempt today to ban British travellers from the EU regardless of whether or not they have had a vaccine.

Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Malta and Portugal are reported to have resisted the plans which will be discussed by senior European and national officials on the EU’s integrated political crisis response committee.

President Macron of France has backed mandatory quarantine for unvaccinated travellers.

Times (UK)