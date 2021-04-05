Germany sees 20% of population vaccinated against coronavirus by May

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany will have immunised 20% of its population against the novel coronavirus by the beginning of May, the country’s health minister Jens Spahn said on Monday.

Germany has seen a rise in infections as it lags Britain, Israel and the United States in the pace of vaccinations.

Spahn, speaking at a vaccination centre in Berlin, said Germany had taken three months to get shots to the first 10% of its people who have now been vaccinated.

“We will manage the next 10% in a month in light of the expected deliveries (of vaccinations),” he said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8,497 to 2,893,883, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 50 to 77,013, the tally showed.

Main Photo: German Health Minister Jens Spahn visits the Vaccination Center at the Berlin Fair to learn about the progress of the Easter holiday vaccinations, in Berlin, Germany, 05 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Michael Kappeler / POOL

