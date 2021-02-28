Germany tightens borders with France

Reading Time: < 1 minute

DW reports Germany has added France’s eastern Moselle region to its list of “variant of concern” areas, triggering tougher entry requirements at the border between the two neighbours.

Under the new restrictions, almost all travel will be banned. There are only a few exemptions, including lorry drivers and certain key workers.

Anyone crossing the border will have to provide a valid negative COVID-19 test.

Earlier this month, Germany added the Czech Republic and Tyrol in Austria to its list of hotspots where the UK and South African variants — thought to be more contagious — are spreading.

DW

