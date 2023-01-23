Germany to join Mediterranean hydrogen pipeline project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany will join a new hydrogen pipeline project between Spain, Portugal and France, according to the Franco-German declaration on Sunday’s 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty.

The project, called H2Med, will connect Portugal and Spain with France and now Germany to supply about 10% of the European Union’s hydrogen demand by 2030.

The pipeline under the Mediterranean Sea will carry green hydrogen, made from water via electrolysis using renewable energy.

The Spanish government estimates H2Med will be able to supply some two million metric tons of hydrogen annually.

It comes as Europe scrambles to reduce dependence on Russian energy and shift from fossil fuels to cleaner energy.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcomed the news by posting a message on Twitter saying it “definitely strengthens its pan-European dimension.”

He added it showed support for European energy sovereignty, adding a muscle emoji to his message.

When Madrid, Paris and Lisbon agreed in December to build the pipeline, it was expected to cost €2.5 billion ($2.6 billion). However, it wasn’t immediately clear how much Germany’s inclusion would add to the costs.

Read more via DW

