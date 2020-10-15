Germany to provide coronavirus relief aid to Holocaust survivors

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany has agreed to pay more than €560 million ($662 million) in aid to Holocaust survivors struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, the Claims Conference, an organization that negotiates compensation for Holocaust victims with the German government, said Wednesday.

The aid is intended for the poorest Holocaust survivors, who will receive two payments of €1,200 ($1,400) over the next two years. The payments will become effective on December 1.

The Claims Conference estimates that approximately 240,000 survivors will be eligible for the payments, with most of the recipients residing in Israel, North America, the former Soviet Union, and Western Europe

“We must meet the challenges of the increasing needs of survivors as they age, coupled with the new and urgent necessities caused by the global pandemic,” Gideon Taylor, President of the Claims Conference, said in a press release.

