UPDATED: Germany to require negative COVID test from air travellers starting Monday

A requirement for all airline passengers entering Germany to provide a negative coronavirus test result before departure will come into force on Monday, German Health Minister Jens Spahn told a news conference on Friday.

What are the new rules?

Travelers will be required to take a COVID test before departure, regardless of the coronavirus risk level in their country of origin.

Airlines will only be allowed to let passengers on board with proof of a negative COVID test.

Travelers will have to pay for the tests themselves. PCR tests, and approved rapid tests will be accepted.

Airline crews are exempt

Anyone who tests positive will be required to quarantine according to local rules at their own cost.

The testing requirements are expected to last until mid-May.

Meanwhile, there are clear signals that the current wave of coronavirus infections in Germany could be worse than the first two, the chief of Germany’s RKI health insitute said on Friday.

If people use the Easter days to reduce contacts, then this third wave could at least be tempered, Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for Infectious Diseases, told a news conference on Friday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 21,573 to 2,734,753, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 183 to 75,623, the tally showed.

Main Photo: A medical staff member gestures in front of a coronavirus test station at Terminal 1 of the Berlin Brandenburg Airport, in Schoenefeld, Germany, 26 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

