Germany to send seven additional Gepard tanks to Ukraine

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) – Germany is aiming to deliver seven Gepard tanks that had been destined for the scrap pile to Ukraine this spring, adding to 30 of the air-defence tanks that are already being used to fight against the Russian army, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

The seven tanks, which are currently being repaired by Munich-based arms manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), are meant to help Ukraine in protecting its cities and infrastructure against Russian shelling, reported Spiegel.

The German government also aims to send more ammunition for the Gepards along with the additional tanks, it reported.

Supply of ammunition for the Gepard has proven problematic as Switzerland, which has stocks of ammunition, refuses to supply it, citing its neutral status.

PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz poses in front of an anti-aircraft gun tank Gepard during his visit a training facility of the arms-maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann at the Putlos military training area in Oldenburg in Holstein, Germany, 25 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Morris MacMatzen / POOL

