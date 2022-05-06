Germany to send seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany will deliver seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, on top of five howitzers the Dutch already pledged, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Friday.

The training of Ukrainian troops on the artillery weapons can start next week in Germany, she told reporters in the Slovak town Sliac where she was supposed to meet her Dutch counterpart later today.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Ukraine shortly, after the two countries mended a diplomatic rift over Kyiv’s refusal to receive German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Steinmeier held “good talks” earlier on Thursday, Scholz told a news conference.

The German head of state had planned to visit the Ukrainian capital in mid-April but Kyiv refused to welcome him, amid disquiet over his past support of rapprochement with Russia.

Kyiv’s refusal caused a scandal in Germany and prompted Scholz to say he would not visit the war-torn country before the German president had done so.

photo courtesy of Bundeswehr