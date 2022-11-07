Germany: Ukraine should decide when to hold peace talks with Russia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A spokesperson for the German government on Monday said it is up to Ukraine to decide when to hold peace talks with Russia, adding that Moscow has also been reluctant to participate in them.

The Washington Post reported that the United States has been privately encouraging Ukraine to signal it is open to talks with Russia, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ruled out negotiations while Russian President Vladimir Putin is in power.

The Kremlin declined to comment on Monday on a Wall Street Journal report that Washington had held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war.

According to the report, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held talks with aides to President Vladimir Putin in the hope of reducing the risk that the war in Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict.

“We have nothing to say about this publication,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

via Reuters

