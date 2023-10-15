Germany warns against travel to Israel, Palestinian territories and Lebanon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) – Germany’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday warned citizens against travelling to Israel, the Palestinian territories and Lebanon, citing the risk of attack and possible further escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“Israel remains the declared target of Islamist terrorist groups,” the Foreign Ministry said on its website.

Meanwhile, the United States is offering Americans in Israel and their immediate relatives evacuation by sea from northern Haifa to Cyprus on Monday, a U.S. embassy spokesperson said.

The spokesperson was confirming an advisory circulated online on Sunday.

Photo: A woman waits at a school as residents are evacuated from the city of Sderot, Israel. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

