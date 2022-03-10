Germany’s Baerbock stresses need to bring Bosnia closer to Europe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

SARAJEVO, March 10 (Reuters) – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany and Bosnia-Herzegovina needed to work most closely and intensively on the issue of bringing the Balkan country closer to Europe.

“We want to live together in the European house,” said Baerbock on Thursday during a joint news conference in Sarajevo with her counterpart, Bisera Turkovic.

She added that the war in Ukraine was proof of the need of further rapprochement between the Western Balkans and the European Union.

Bosnia’s Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic asked her German counterpart to support Bosnia’s request for a speedier approval of its candidate status for European Union membership.

Turkovic said it would help secure stability in the country, in which Serb separatists have been pushing for secession of their region from Bosnia, with tacit Russian approval

Photo – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock