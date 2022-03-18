Germany’s Baerbock warns supply shortfall from Ukraine war will be severe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that supply shortfalls due to the war in Ukraine will be severe and could lead to further conflicts in already vulnerable countries.

She underscored that Germany needed to maintain contact with authoritarian regimes even if they don’t share its values and not to stay quiet on issues due to economic or energy interests.

Baerbock, who was presenting a new national security strategy on Friday, added that a new China strategy would be in the works in the coming months.

In another development, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power to be reduced and ultimately destroyed.

“We should do everything we can to reduce Putin’s power and, in the end, to destroy it,” Habeck, who is also German vice chancellor, told ARD television.

Habeck resisted calls for an immediate stop to energy imports from Russia, adding: “When we can say with oil and gas … we have secured supply chains, then we can take the next step.”

Photo: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Auswärtiges Amt