Germany’s conservatives set to win repeat Berlin state election- exit polls

Germany’s conservative CDU party is on track to win a repeat election in Berlin, in a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats which have governed the city-state for 22 years.

An exit poll by ZDF broadcaster on Sunday put the CDU on 28% of the vote, while the Social Democrats scored 18%. The election is being re-run after a court ruled that the 2021 election was invalid because of irregularities.

The environmental Greens and the pro-business FDP parties were on 18% and 5% of the vote respectively.

International election observers of the Council of Europe saiid that the process this time seems to have run smoothly.

“The overall impression is that everything is going really well,” delegation head Vladimir Prebilic told German press agency dpa before the polling stations closed. “Things are really well organized, I have to say.”

via Reuters, dpa

