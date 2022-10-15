Germany’s Scholz calls for bigger European Union

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs.

Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans and others nations a major plank of his foreign policy. It has taken on more urgency since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which became a candidate for EU membership early this summer.

“An EU with 27, 30, 36 states, with then more than 500 million free and equal citizens, can bring its weight to bear even more strongly in the world,” Scholz said at the congress.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech at the congress of the Party of European Socialists (PES) ‘With Courage. For Europe’ in Berlin, Germany, 15 October 2022. PES leaders will discuss policies to address deep shifts in the international security and multilateral balance, soaring energy prices and inflation, the covid-19 crisis, climate change and social challenges. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

The EU currently has 27 members.

“I am committed to the enlargement of the EU. That the EU continues to grow eastward is a win-win for all of us,” he said.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Tom Sims, editing by William Maclean)

