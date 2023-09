Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fell while jogging on Saturday and suffered light injuries, causing him to cancel all commitments on Sunday, a government spokesperson said.

Scholz’s appointment scheduled for the upcoming week are unaffected, the spokesperson added.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group