Germany’s Scholz pushes for Ukraine ceasefire in call with Putin

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine as soon as possible during a telephone call on Friday, a government spokesperson said on Friday.

A truce was needed to improve the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and allow progress in finding a diplomatic solution for the conflict, the spokesperson said.

During the 75-minute call, Scholz reminded Putin of Russia’s responsibility for the global food situation, the spokesperson added.

Photo – Russian President Vladimir Putin. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL