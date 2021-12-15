Successful EU is top national priority for Germany – Scholz

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) -The success of the European Union is Germany’s top national priority, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, warning that no disputes among member states must be allowed to threaten the political and monetary project.

“It must become a rule that we at the European Council can decide based on a qualified majority, including in areas where today is not the case,” said Scholz in his first major address to the Bundestag lower house. “This is not losing sovereignty, it is gaining sovereignty.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed on Wednesday to win the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, imploring Germans in his first major address to parliament to get vaccinated as the only way out of the crisis.

“I tell citizens of our country, ‘yes it will get better, yes we will win the fight against this pandemic with the biggest determination, and yes we will win this fight, we will overcome the crisis,” Scholz said on Wednesday.

He said there were “no red lines” for his government in tackling the fourth wave of the pandemic, which experts say is largely driven by a relatively high percentage of unvaccinated citizens.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Photo – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ