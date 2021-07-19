Għargħur residents objecting to pyrotechnic facilities: The Headline – The Times

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that residents in Għargħur are opposing the renewal of licenses for two firework factories in the area. One of the facilities was blown apart in an accident in 2007, killing five and causing damage to nearby properties.

Another story reports that the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has put Malta on the red travel list again as new Covid-19 cases continue to rise. Countries are placed on the red list if the positivity rate is higher than 4.0. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/malta-back-on-eu-travel-red-list-following-rise-in-virus-cases.887656

