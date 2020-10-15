Ghent University moves online because of the coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

One of Belgium’s main universities is moving to online education whenever possible and another is getting ready to follow suit because the coronavirus is continuing to soar across the nation.

AP is reporting that Ghent University will begin a predominant programme of remote learning on October 26th. The Dutch-speaking Free University of Brussels said it has already prepared its staff and facilities to do likewise if necessary.

One of the hardest-hit countries in Europe, so far, the virus has killed 10,278 people in Belgium.

Belgium has said keeping its schools open was a key goal. So far, schools for students up to age 18 have escaped closure.

Over the week ending October 11th, new virus cases increased by 101% compared to the previous week and stood at 5,421. Belgium’s confirmed cases stood at 181,511 in the nation of 11.5 million people. The cases per 100,000 residents stood at 494, one of the highest in Europe.

Belgium last week introduced a series of restrictive measures aimed at slowing the pace of new infections that include local curfews, closing Brussels bars for at least a month and limiting indoor sports activities.

Read more via AP

Like this: Like Loading...