Giroud double fires AC Milan to win over Cagliari

Striker Oliver Giroud’s first goals for AC Milan helped them to a comfortable 4-1 victory over Cagliari on Sunday as Stefano Pioli’s team continued their perfect start to the new Serie A season.

In a goal-laden first half, Sandro Tonali broke the deadlock after 12 minutes, curling a sublime free kick into the net to give Milan the lead, before Alessandro Deiola headed the visitors level three minutes later.

Parity was restored for less than two minutes as Rafael Leao edged Milan back in front before Giroud scored his first goal for his new club after joining them from English Premier League side Chelsea in the close season. The first-half scoring was not done there as Giroud converted from the penalty spot just before the interval to make it 4-1.

Pioli’s side cruised to their second successive win, finishing the weekend as one of five teams on six points. Napoli also have maximum points after their 2-1 win at Genoa on Sunday, with substitute Andrea Petagna striking six minutes from time to secure the win.

Abraham off the mark as Roma win at Salernitana

Tammy Abraham’s first goal for AS Roma helped his new side cruise to a 4-0 victory at promoted Salernitana on Sunday as Jose Mourinho’s winning return to Serie A continued.

Roma skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini drilled the visitors in front three minutes into the second half from a tight angle, before Jordan Veretout, on the end of a sublime Henrikh Mkhitaryan pass, made it two four minutes later.

Abraham’s moment came in the 69th minute when he finished emphatically from the edge of the box. Pellegrini added a late second to put the icing on the cake, as Roma made it two wins from two under Mourinho to sit third in the standings level on six points with leaders Lazio.

Reuters

Photo Milan players celebrate after winning the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari Calcio at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 29 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI