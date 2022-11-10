Giroud named in France World Cup squad

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Olivier Giroud was named in France’s squad for the Qatar World Cup as coach Didier Deschamps unveiled a 25-man group on Wednesday amid injury concerns for the defending champions.

The experienced striker, recalled in March after a nine-month hiatus following the team’s early Euro 2021 exit, has been in good form for AC Milan and France and is two goals shy of Thierry Henry’s all-time national scoring record of 51 goals.

“He knows where he stands. He knows what my position is. It’s better for the French team that he is with us,” said Deschamps.

Several players have been struggling with injuries, including Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, Paris St Germain centre back Presnel Kimpembe and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane.

“I know he (Benzema) will do everything to be at 100 percent in time,” said Deschamps.

With Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante injured and ruled out of the tournament ahead of the squad announcement, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot and Eduardo Camavinga were among the six midfielders named.

Up front, Kylian Mbappe was named along with Giroud, Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Christopher Nkunku.

In defence, Deschamps omitted the in-form Jonathan Clauss, an indication that he might opt for a four-man set-up at the back as the Olympique de Marseille player is a pure wing back, ideally suited for a 3-5-2 formation.

via Reuters

