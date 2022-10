Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gladiator’ star Russell Crowe on Friday threw his weight behind Rome’s bid to host the Expo world’s fair in 2030, posing at the Campidoglio with a T-shirt of the universal exposition with the logo the Italian capital has chosen and with his name written above it.

New Zealand-born Crowe, 58, spoke with Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri about the bid, and said he was the “No 1 supporter” of the candidacy. (ANSA).

