Glasses wearers are up to three times less likely to catch Covid-19, study finds

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Glasses wearers are up to three times less likely to catch Covid-19, a study has found.

Touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes after coming into contact with the virus could lead to infection, but people who wear glasses rub their eyes less, according to researchers in India.

They estimate this makes them two to three times less likely of being infected, as “repeated touching and rubbing of the eyes” with contaminated hands may be a “significant route” of transmission.

The researchers studied 304 people (223 male, 81 female) in a hospital in northern India between August 26 and September 8. They were aged between 10 and 80 and all reported Covid-19 symptoms.

The researchers said tear ducts could be the route of transmission of the virus, carrying it into the nasal cavity.

They said those who wear glasses for more than eight hours a day were least likely to catch the virus.

Main Photo: Optician Valentine Dagon wears a protective face mask gives advice behind a Plexiglas window during an appointment at the optical shop Optic 2000 Cossonay in Cossonay, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Read more via The Telegraph

