Global Alliance on Circular Economy and Resource Efficiency launched

Today, in the margins of the fifth UN Environment Assembly the EU, teaming up with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and in coordination with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), launched the Global Alliance on Circular Economy and Resource Efficiency (GACERE). The Alliance is one of the deliverables of the EU’s Circular Economy Action Plan adopted by the European Commission in March 2020 as part of the European Green Deal. Launching the Alliance, Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, said: “The transition to a resource-efficient, clean and circular economy is increasingly recognised as a must to address the ecological crises the world is confronted with. The circular economy offers opportunities for spurring innovation and making the transition more equitable by creating green jobs and lowering environmental impacts. With today’s launch of the Global Alliance on Circular Economy and Resource Efficiency, the EU shows its commitment to work on those matters globally.” Bringing together governments and relevant networks and organisations, GACERE aims to provide global impetus for the transition to circular economy, resource efficiency and sustainable consumption and production. The EU and eleven other countries have joined the Alliance to date. The run-up to the fifth UN Environment Assembly also saw the launch of a synthesis report “Making Peace with Nature”, which brings together findings of a number of global scientific assessments that look at the climate, biodiversity and pollution crises together. According to the report, the world can transform its relationship with nature and tackle the climate, nature and pollution crises together to secure a sustainable future and prevent future pandemics. The report is meant to support the reflection on achievements and failures of the environmental policies of the past 50 years.

