Global COVID-19 cases surpass 102.5 mln, deaths exceed 2.22 mln

The number of global COVID-19 cases exceeded 102.58 million, with over 2.22 million fatalities recorded as of Monday, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The global case count reached 102,584,351 infections with a total of 2,222,647 deaths worldwide as of 22:26 CET on Monday, the WHO data showed.

The number of newly-confirmed cases increased by 444,580 while the death toll rose by 10,885 compared to the figures from a day earlier.

The global number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases has registered declines for the third consecutive week in a row, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a virtual press conference in Geneva on Monday.

While many nations are still seeing infections increasing, this is nonetheless an encouraging piece of news that proves the virus can be contained, said the WHO chief.

The United States remains the world’s worst-hit nation. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. had surpassed 26.29 million, with over 443,000 deaths, as of Monday evening, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

According to the CSSE tally, the national case count had risen to 26,299,249, with 443,035 deaths, as of 19:23 Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Monday. Both numbers are the highest among all countries worldwide.

The country has seen over 95,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of 2021, which accounts for 22 percent of the total fatalities.

In January, an average of more than 3,000 people in the U.S. succumbed to the disease every day, according to CSSE tallies.

Another 18,607 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,835,783, according to the official figures released Monday.

The country also reported another 406 coronavirus-related deaths, with the total number now standing at 106,564, the data showed. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Health minister Matt Hancock said the country has identified a total of 105 cases of the South African variant since Dec 22.

France on Monday registered 455 new deaths caused by COVID-19, the country’s heaviest human losses since Jan 25, while hospitalizations in intensive care were also on the rise, Health Ministry data showed.

According to official data, France has confirmed 3,201,461 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with the fatalities standing at 76,512, the seventh-highest toll in the world after the United States, Brazil, Mexico, India, Britain and Italy.

The total number of patients hospitalized for the disease stands at 27,914, representing a single-day rise of 301. A total of 3,228 patients in severe conditions occupied 63.6 percent of the country’s resuscitation beds, after 70 serious cases were admitted to intensive care units in one day, up from Sunday’s 45.

The number of new cases dropped to 4,347 on Monday. But the figure usually dips on Mondays because of decreased activities at testing centers and delays in data collection during the weekend.

The French government announced a new raft of tighter restrictions including border control on Jan 29 to contain COVID-19, but decided not to introduce a third nationwide lockdown.

However, in the face of the current severe outbreak, the government has decided to hold another health conference on Wednesday to reassess the situation.

Germany on Monday reported 5,608 new confirmed cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 2,221,971, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the public health institute in Germany.

Meanwhile, 175 new deaths were reported, taking the toll to 57,120. To date, the total number of vaccinations in Germany stands at 2,467,918.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed on Monday the government’s pledge to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all German citizens by the end of the summer. Merkel made the remarks after a video meeting with leaders of federal states on possible improvement for the roll-out of the country’s vaccination program.

Before the meeting, however, Health Minister Jens Spahn had told local media that a few more weeks of vaccine shortages could still be expected.

Spahn on Sunday hinted at a greenlight for coronavirus vaccines from China and Russia to overcome the current deficit in doses.

Spain’s Ministry of Health on Monday reported 5,026 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

Spain’s cumulative tally of coronavirus cases has so far risen to 2,822,805 and the total number of deaths stood at 59,081 since the start of the pandemic.

The country was forced to suspend its vaccination program last week due to delays in vaccine shipment. But with 52,000 doses of Moderna vaccines arriving in Spain, Health Minister Carolina Darias on Monday reaffirmed national targets of vaccinating 70 percent of the total population by the end of summer.

Coronavirus restrictions were eased in most of Italy’s 20 regions on Monday after the latest epidemiological picture showed an improving pandemic trend in the country.

Italy on Monday reported 7,925 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to over 2.56 million, according to the country’s health authorities.

The health ministry confirmed 329 new fatalities from the virus over the past day, taking the national toll to 88,845, the second highest in Europe after Britain.

However, active infections decreased by 6,379 cases to a total of 447,589 on a daily basis, confirming a downward trend seen since early December.

With eased control measures, only Sicily, Sardinia, Apulia, and Umbria, plus the northeast autonomous province of Bolzano remained in the so-called “orange zone” — meaning they were still facing a medium risk of contagion.

Russia confirmed 17,648 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 3,868,087, the country’s COVID-19 monitoring and response center said Monday.

Many of Russia’s new infections were reported in Moscow, with 2,037 in the past day, taking the cumulative count for the capital to 932,109.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 73,619 people in Russia have died from the novel coronavirus, with 437 deaths registered over the past day.

In Latin America, the total caseload of COVID-19 has surpassed 19 million on Monday.

Brazil registered 595 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, taking its death toll to 225,099, the country’s Health Ministry said.

In the past day, the South American country reported 24,591 new coronavirus cases, taking its national caseload to 9,229,322.

Pandemic hotspot Sao Paulo State, which has registered 53,090 deaths and 1,779,722 cases, is on red alert due to a growing outbreak. The state has banned non-essential activities from 20:00 to 05:00 and on weekends.

Argentina registered 6,614 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 1,933,853, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 275 more deaths from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 48,249.

Having registered a total of 806,914 cases since the disease broke out in March last year, the province of Buenos Aires remains the most affected region in the South American country. By Jan 31, 60.7 percent of all ICU beds in the province were occupied.

In Asia, Japan registered 1,792 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 80 new deaths on Monday, according to data compiled by the country’s public broadcaster Nippon Hoso Kyokai (NHK).

It was the first time the Asian country saw daily case load fall below 2,000 since Dec 21, 2020.

The total number of infections stood at 391,763 and coronavirus-related fatalities rose to 5,833.

Of the Monday cases, 393 were reported in the prefecture of Tokyo. Tokyo has so far counted over 100,000 novel coronavirus infections

Japan extended its month-long state of emergency over COVID-19 in Tokyo and other regions for another month on Tuesday even as daily case numbers begin to edge down.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga made the announcement in parliament after a panel of experts approved the extension. The decision will be finalized later in the day by the government’s coronavirus task force.

