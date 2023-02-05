“Global oil companies” urged to resume work in Libya

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In a speech delivered on behalf of the Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the Minister of Finance Khalid Al-Mabrouk said at the opening of the “Supporting the Oil and Gas Sector” forum organized by the Libyan National Oil Corporation NOC in Istanbul, Turkey, that Dbeibah had called on global oil companies to resume their activities in Libya, given the current “state of stability”.

The statement said that Dbeibah reaffirmed in his speech the government’s support for the efforts made by the NOC to support the activation of agreements and the conclusion of new ones that contribute to increasing oil and gas production.

The statement cited the Chairman of the NOC Farhat Bengdara as hailing the role of the government, the army and other state institutions in stabilizing and supporting the sector, considering that an encouraging factor for the return of global companies.

The Istanbul forum aimed to present the NOC’s tripartite plan and vision to increase production in the fields of oil and gas, support the banking sector and financial institutions for its programs and projects, and discuss partnership between the Libyan private sector and foreign companies operating in the field.

