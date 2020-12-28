GO goes green with Servify!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

GO mobile customers can now trade-in old devices with newer models with guaranteed cash back!

Go Plc, Malta’s leading telecommunications provider, entered into a strategic partnership with Servify, a device lifecycle management platform. Servify provides after-sales device protection, device exchange, and buyback programs for multiple original equipment manufacturers (OEM), telecom brands and their sales and service ecosystem. This partnership comes on the heels of GO Ventures, a start-up fund set up by GO plc, having participated in Servify’s recently concluded Series C funding round.

This international partnership has translated into incredible value for GO mobile customers. With the power of the Servify platform, customers now have the option to trade-in their old device and receive a minimum €50 cash back credit guaranteed in return when upgrading to a new device and subscribing to GO’s Freedom Plans – the only mobile service that allows customers to tailor their plan, according to their needs. More importantly, the whole process fully supports GO’s drive towards more environmentally friendly operations.

“We believe that whilst mobile devices have evolved drastically over the past decade, users’ post-purchase experience has barely changed,” Nikhil Patil, CEO of GO Plc explained. “This is what attracted us to Servify, a brand focused exclusively on enriching mobile users’ lives while providing an ecologically responsible way of disposing of mobile devices when replaced by new ones.”

The process is simple. All the customer needs to do is visit the GO website www.go.com.mt/trade-in/ to find out the estimated value of their old device. Devices with a market value will be shipped abroad for resale, thus supporting a circular, green economy. Older and outdated devices with no market value will be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way, in line with recommended practices. All collected devices are wiped and fully reset to ensure that any personal information is irreversibly deleted from the old devices and transferred securely to the new device.

“We are delighted to join hands with a telecom brand for the first time in Europe. Go mobile customers can look forward to an innovative in-store app driven experience, powered by Servify, and will support 12 brands and nearly 800 different models to begin with. Servify will manage the process end-to-end which includes local logistics, settlement and technology thus elevating the customer experience further” said Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder, Servify.

“This is another example where collaboration with international partners has brought about additional value to the local market. We have been working very closely with Servify over the past months, which has been very understanding of our business needs and objectives. Once again, we are the first telecoms company to offer this service to the local community,” continued Nikhil Patil.

