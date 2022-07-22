GO is one of Malta ESG Alliance’s Founding Members

Reading Time: 2 minutes

GO has joined several leading reputable business organisations which have come together to announce the launch of Malta ESG Alliance (MESGA) – a private sector initiative that will seek to tackle local environmental, social and governance priorities.

GO CEO Nikhil Patil attended the launch press conference alongside all the other founding members’ CEOs and top representatives which are being supported by Perit David Xuereb and consultancy firm EY Malta.

During the press conference, Nikhil Patil explained GO’s long-standing road map to become a sustainable company and how this made GO a role model for other business entities and its own customers so that they too actively, and successfully start reducing their carbon footprint.

GO CEO Nikhil Patil

“Environmental sustainability is a key pillar in our business model and at GO, our long-term goal is reducing our carbon footprint to the bare minimum. Currently, our most ambitious initiative is the completion of our €20m new zero-carbon headquarters in Żejtun – a building which will be one of the leading sustainable buildings on the island,” announced Nikhil Patil.

“We are proud to be part of the Malta ESG Alliance which provides an opportunity for collaboration for the benefit of the country. The decarbonisation projects being proposed by the private sector are a tangible show of how we can contribute to a more sustainable and less carbon intensive future Malta,” said Nikhil Patil.

This year, GO also acquired majority shareholding in a company called SENS that uses technology that bridges green technology with IOT to enable businesses to make more efficient use of electricity. This means that GO is now in a position to provide a pathway for its business clients or any other company to effectively start reducing their carbon footprint.

Other initiatives that are making GO more environmentally sustainable include the replacing of legacy copper network as it deploys its fibre to the home technology across the Maltese islands in an accelerated manner, enabling the workforce to work at least three days remotely, thus contributing to less traffic and pollution. and making most departments paperless.