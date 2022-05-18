GO plc Announces Appointment Of New Chairman

Reading Time: 2 minutes

GO plc today announced the appointment of Mr Lassaad Ben Dhiab as Chairman of the Company with immediate effect. Mr Ben Dhiab has been an active Board Member of GO plc since May 2019.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Ben Dhiab said, “I am very proud to assume this new position at GO plc. I have worked alongside the Board for the past three years and am confident that together we can continue to steer this company to even greater success that will continue to yield both returns for our shareholders, as well as continued value for our esteemed clients.”

Nikhil Patil, CEO of GO plc remarked, “we welcome Mr Dhiab’s appointment as Chairman and are excited to continue living our purpose of driving a digital Malta where no one is left behind, as one team. Mr Dhiab brings with him a wealth of experience that am sure will contribute to our continued success.”

With over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications sector, Mr. Ben Dhiab has held major roles in engineering, business strategy and administration, financial and human resource management, and implementation of telecommunications solutions. Over the years he has held various responsibilities within the Tunisia Telecom Group and has recently been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tunisie Telecom.

Mr. Ben Dhiab is a Graduate Engineer in Telecommunications from the Higher School of Posts and Telecommunications of Tunis and has a master’s degree in physical sciences from the University of Sciences of Monastir.

Photo: Mr Lassaad Ben Dhiab