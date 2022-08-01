GO Technology Supporting Frank Salt’s Growth

Reading Time: 4 minutes

In view of a foreseen increased demand, property company Frank Salt Real Estate Ltd is envisaging an increase of its sales and letting force by 20% in 2022 – a continuation of the positive trend that the company has been experiencing in the past years.

And following a successful result in 2021 were the company registered an increase in revenue of over 30% compared to the previous year, recruitment will play a key factor for the company to be in a position to meet current demand and maintain further growth year after year.

“This result was possible thanks to greater focus on the local market versus the local and foreign market and a continued investment in training and support which helped us retain and improve our service standards across the company,” explains Darren De Domenico, Frank Salt Real Estate’s Operations Director.

Mr De Domenico, who joined Frank Salt in 2014 as Chief Operations Officer and who since 2018 has been the company’s director for sales and letting operations, noted how today, he manages 17 branches and a team of over 150 sales and letting specialists, a feat which is only possible through a sound communications technology set-up.

“We have been serviced by GO for a number of years now and all our branches have always had a physical PABX. Recently however, we completed a new project which saw us eliminating the individual branches’ PABX and all branches are now connected via one central PABX at Head Office. GO supported us throughout the whole upgrade of our network infrastructure making sure downtime was kept at a minimum till our network infrastructure was upgraded with proper V-Lan within 17 branches in preparation for the VOIP,” he added.

“We are very proud that a leading prestigious property company such as Frank Salt acknowledges that part of its success is also a result of the strong technical support that GO has been providing it over the years,” said Sarah Zammit, GO’s Business Marketing Specialist.

Today GO is supporting Frank Salt Real estate through several services which include internet, telephony with SIP lines and mobile communication.

“Frank Salt’s concern is not only that of selling and letting property in Malta and Gozo but also in giving its clients the very best, effective, and professional service in an integral and ethical manner. This is very much in line with GO’s commitment towards its own business clients and is the reason why we are delighted to have our brand associated with Frank Salt,” Ms Zammit.

“We have always found GO to be very approachable. When issues arise, their call centre is always very responsive and whenever technicians were required in our branches, these were always assigned within the day. I can safely state that at GO, they do stop to listen to our needs and manage to find suitable solutions that allow us to operate with least interruptions and in the most efficient manner,” added Mr De Domenico.

Referring to Frank Salt’s plans and goals for the near future, Mr De Domenico’s noted that the company is eyeing more growth and that following its Gozo office being awarded the ‘Gozo’s Best Real Estate and Property Company of the year’ award in 2021, the company recently opened its second office on the sister island.

“Things are very exciting. We plan to increase our sales and letting force by 20% to meet expected growth but meanwhile, we are launching a new revamped web site to improve our online customers’ experience and a much improved, user friendly, cloud-based CRM system, so that staff can be more responsive to their clients.”

“Our journey is an ongoing one and we are very sure that with all the enhancements we are putting into our operations, we will keep finding in GO a supportive and reactive communications technology partner,” concluded Mr De Domenico.