Gold close to one-month high on hopes of Fed nearing end of rate hikes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gold could still move all the way down to $1,800/oz- analyst

Silver, platinum, palladium rise

Bullion hits highest since June 16

By Arundhati Sarkar

(Reuters) – Gold prices advanced to a near one-month high on Thursday supported by a softer U.S. dollar, after U.S. inflation data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon stop tightening its monetary policy.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,961.09 per ounce by 0439 GMT, hitting its highest since June 16. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,965.90.

U.S. consumer prices rose modestly in June and registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years as inflation continued to subside, but probably not fast enough to discourage the Fed from resuming raising interest rates later this month. Hence, a lot of focus remains on the central bank’s next rate-setting meeting, which could dictate near-term gold prices, said Brian Lan of Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central.

Recent hawkish comments from policymakers have weighed on gold, with bullion down more than $100 since its May highs. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, even as it is seen as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainties.

“(Therefore,) while gold could go higher closer to the $2,000 mark, chances of prices coming down is more likely this quarter, and thus $1,800 remains a possibility,” Lan further said, adding the Fed could still strike a “cautious tone”.

In the broader financial market, Asian shares and bonds also rallied after U.S. inflation stoked speculation the end of the post-pandemic tightening cycle is in sight. On investor radar now are U.S. initial jobless claims and the Producer Price Index report, due later in the day. “For now, (the inflation data) hasn’t deterred Fed officials, with several warning that more tightening is required to curb inflation,” ANZ said in a note.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.3% to $24.2126 per ounce and palladium gained 1.3% to $1,299.34. Platinum jumped to its highest since June 21, last up 1.3% to $958.91.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group