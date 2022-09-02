Gold edges up ahead of U.S. payrolls data; set for third weekly fall

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sept 2 (Reuters) – Gold prices crawled higher on Friday ahead of a key U.S. labour report, but the metal faces a third consecutive weekly loss on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will retain its aggressive rate-hike stance.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,699.40 per ounce by 0349 GMT, as of 0055 GMT but was down 2% for the week so far.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,710.50.

The dollar index was slightly off a 20-year peak scaled in the previous session but was on track for a third straight weekly rise.

A weaker-than-expected data could offer a temporary respite from gold selling, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

However, “the market is still really playing on a higher-for-longer U.S. interest rate narrative.”

U.S. non-farm payrolls data is due at 1230 GMT and is likely to show 300,000 jobs were added in August.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a two-month low last week, while layoffs dropped in August suggesting the central bank would need to continue aggressively raising rates.

While U.S. manufacturing grew steadily last month, factory activity in China, the euro zone and Britain fell.

Major central banks are expected to continue with aggressive monetary policy tightening to rein in sky-high inflation but is also fanning fears of an economic slowdown.

Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the bullion.

Technical support is not evident until $1,675/oz and gold could easily get there given the current rate of decline and the generally bearish environment for the precious metal, Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets said in a note.

Spot silver and platinum were flat at $17.84 and $828.00 per ounce, respectively. Palladium rose 1.1% to $2,035.69. They were also headed for a third consecutive weekly fall.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.V)