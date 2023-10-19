Gold firms on Middle East conflict; spotlight on Powell speech

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Brijesh Patel

Oct 19 (Reuters) – Gold prices hovered near a 2-1/2-month high on Thursday as escalating Middle East turmoil buoyed demand for the safe-haven asset, while investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech due later in the day.

Spot gold XAU= was steady at $1,948.06 per ounce by 0522 GMT after hitting its highest since Aug. 1 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 eased 0.4% to $1,960.10.

“Gold’s resilience in the face of rising yields and a rebounding U.S. dollar, especially over the past several days, have really been a testament to the geopolitical backdrop,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to help Israel and the Palestinians during a visit on Wednesday, but a deadly hospital blast that he ascribed to an errant rocket fired by Gaza militants derailed talks to prevent the war from spreading.

Gold, often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty, has risen over $130 or nearly 8% since falling to a seven-month low on Oct. 6.

Market focus will be on Powell’s speech to the Economic Club of New York for more cues on the interest rate path after recent dovish comments from several Fed officials.

The Fed will keep its key interest rate on hold on Nov. 1 and may wait longer than previously thought before cutting it, according to economists in a Reuters poll.

Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of non-yielding gold, which is priced in dollars.

Limiting gains, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields scaled a fresh 16-year high.

Spot gold is expected to retest a resistance of $1,964 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into the $1,972-$1,985 range, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $22.90, platinum slipped 0.6% to $880.15 and palladium fell 1.2% to $1,116.17.

