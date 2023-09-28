Gold hovers near six-month low as markets brace for US economic data

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

Sept 28 (Reuters) – Gold steadied on Thursday, although prices hovered near a six-month low hit in the previous session due to an elevated dollar and Treasury yields, with markets awaiting U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,874.49 per ounce by 0435 GMT after shedding 1.4%, its biggest daily decline since July, on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,891.30.

Data on Wednesday showed orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose in August, and business spending on equipment appeared to regain momentum.

Dollar holds at 10-month high, yields at fresh 16-year peak

“Durable goods (figures) were higher than expected – that’s why the 10-year (Treasury yield) was higher, that’s why the dollar also moved higher, and that’s why we saw selling pressure for gold,” said Hugo Pascal, a precious metals trader at InProved.

The dollar hit a 10-month high against its major peers while Treasury yields climbed a fresh 16-year peak, as investors bet the U.S. economy will outperform its competitors in an environment of high interest rates.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday it is not clear yet whether the U.S. central bank is finished raising rates amid ample evidence of ongoing economic strength.

Gold clocked biggest daily decline in two months on Wednesday

Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is priced in dollars and does not yield any interest.

Market focus now turns to the revised U.S. GDP growth rate for the second quarter and weekly jobless claims due later in the day, with the August personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, due on Friday.

Meanwhile, top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday rejected a stopgap funding bill, bringing closer the fourth partial U.S. government shutdown in a decade.

Spot silver eased 0.3% to $22.46 per ounce, set to fall for a fourth consecutive session, if losses hold. Platinum XPT= edged up 0.1% to $888.08 and palladium rose 0.1% to $1,222.30.

