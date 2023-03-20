Gold attempts rebound as banking sector concerns return to fore

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gold down 1% earlier on Monday

U.S. dollar up 0.1%

Focus on Fed policy meeting this week

Gold expected to retest resistance at $1,992/oz – technicals

By Kavya Guduru

March 20 (Reuters) – Gold prices regained some ground on Monday, trimming earlier losses, as worries about the global banking sector returned to the fore despite rescue efforts by Swiss lender UBS UBSG.S to buy peer Credit Suisse CSGN.S to stabilise broader financial markets.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,988.89 per ounce, as of 0624 GMT, after sliding 1% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures GCv1 jumped 1% to $1,994.10.

On Sunday, UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses in a deal backed by a massive Swiss guarantee.

Credit Suisse was caught in a widening crisis triggered by the collapse of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank, following which gold rallied over 8% or by $160 on safe-haven demand.

“The risk environment is treading on a fragile state, as market participants are still not fully convinced whether recent moves by authorities can backstop further banking fallouts. Therefore, it may take much more for gold to reverse its current bullish trend,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG.

Equity futures and Asian stocks struggled to stabilise on Monday as the deal to rescue Credit Suisse and promises of liquidity from central banks offered little lasting respite.

The dollar was up 0.1%, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers.

Meanwhile, markets now expect a 59% chance of the U.S. Federal Reserve holding rates in the current range of 4.50%-4.75% at this week’s meeting.

“Gold prices could adopt some cautious optimism in the lead-up to the Fed meeting,” IG’s Yeap said.

Considered a hedge against economic uncertainties, zero-yield gold also becomes a more attractive bet in a low-interest rate environment.

Gold is expected to retest a resistance at $1,992 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain to $2,005, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Spot silver dipped 0.7% to $22.43 per ounce, platinum lost 0.8% to $968.39 and palladium was 0.5% lower at $1,412.48.

