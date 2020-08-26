Preloader
Gold steady as economic worries over virus spike offset trade optimism

Gold prices were mostly unchanged on Wednesday, as worries over the global economic outlook from rising COVID-19 cases offset an uptick in risk sentiment driven by signs of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Spot gold was flat at $1,927.26 per ounce by 0037 GMT.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,933.60.

The dollar index held steady against a basket of major currencies.

SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3% to 1,248.87 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,252.38 tonnes on Monday.

Silver was steady at $26.43 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $928.12, and palladium fell 0.6% to $2,151.50.

