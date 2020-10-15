Goldman Sachs says there could be Brexit drama ahead and then a thin deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Goldman Sachs said on Thursday that there could be drama at the EU summit over Brexit but that a thin Brexit trade deal was likely to struck by early November.
“Neither the UK Prime Minister’s 15 October deadline nor the European Commission’s 31 October deadline constitutes a hard stop on Brexit negotiations,” Goldman analyst Sven Jari Stehn said in a note to clients. “This week’s European Council may well feature an additional dose of political drama.”
“We think the perceived probability of ‘no deal’ will persist through the course of October. But our core view remains that a ‘thin’ zero-tariff/zero-quota trade agreement will likely be struck by early November,” Goldman said.
Scientists from Britain's University of Oxford have developed a rapid COVID-19 test able to identify the coronavirus in less than five minutes, researchers said on Thursday, adding it could be used in mass testing at airports and businesses.
The university said it hoped to start product development of the testing device in early 2021 and have an approved device available six months afterwards....
The European Union should press ahead with plans for a bloc-wide digital tax in case global talks at the OECD to rewrite international tax rules fail, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.
G20 finance ministers gave their support on Wednesday to extending until mid-2021 negotiations to update cross-border tax rules for the digital age after talks ground to a halt following ...
The top European Union court should back Polish and Hungarian taxes on turnover despite a European Commission objection that they give an unfair advantage to smaller businesses, a senior adviser to the court recommended on Thursday.
The EU executive had decided that a Polish tax on retailers and Hungary's levy on broadcasters or advertising publishers were state aid because the progressive tax...
Coronavirus infections are surging again in the region of northern Italy where the pandemic first took hold in Europe, renewing pressure on hospitals and health care workers.
At Milan’s San Paolo Hospital, a ward dedicated to COVID-19 patients and outfitted with breathing machines reopened over the weekend, a sign that the city and the surrounding Lombardy region is entering another emergency ...
Handout photos made available by the Israel Antiquities Authority in Jerusalem on 13 October 2020 shows an ancient limestone-made weight, dating back to the Iron age (the First Temple period), that was discovered in an archaeological excavation adjacent to the Western Wall of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City.
The excavation was conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority in conjuncti...
The Czech Republic will start building capacity for COVID-19 patients outside of hospitals, government officials said on Thursday, as the daily rise in new coronavirus cases hits fresh records.
Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told CTK news agency the army would start building an area for 500 hospital beds at a fairground in Prague from Saturday.
The country of 10.7 million has Europe's fastes...
Britain's chief negotiator David Frost will talk to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday about whether talks with the European Union should continue or not, said Sky News reporter Sam Coates.
"David Frost set to talk to Boris Johnson today about whether talks should continue or there's no point and we should move to planning for no trade deal," said Coates on twitter.
Meanwhile, R...
Poland must expect a significant rise in coronavirus infections and new measures are likely to be introduced to stop the spread of the virus, government officials said on Thursday.
The largest country in the European Union’s eastern wing faces spiraling infection rates, and health authorities say it has enough hospital beds and respirators for now to tackle the pandemic but cannot rule out loc...
London will face Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions from Saturday, with the capital's mayor warning that the virus is "spreading rapidly in every corner of our city".
It means millions of people in London will be banned from meeting people from other households indoors, whether that is in their home or in a pub or restaurant.
People can meet outside in private gardens and outdoor spaces - prov...
The EU imposed sanctions on Thursday on six individuals and one entity it believes was involved in the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.
The individuals are some of the highest-ranking officials in Russia, including a deputy government minister and deputy chief of staff in President Vladimir Putin's office.
The European Union put the Director of Russia's FSB Alexander B...
