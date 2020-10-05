Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Brexit

Goldman says ‘thin’ Brexit trade deal likely but won’t rule out breakdown

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Goldman Sachs said on Monday that Britain and the European Union were likely to do a post-Brexit trade deal by early November though the risk of a breakdown in negotiations could not be ruled out.

“Our core view remains that a “thin” zero-tariff/zero-quota trade agreement will likely be struck by early November, and subsequently ratified by the end of December,” Goldman analysts said a note to clients.

“The risk of a breakdown in negotiations cannot be ruled out,” Goldman said. “We continue to think the perceived probability of ‘no deal’ will persist beyond the next European Council meeting in mid-October.” 
