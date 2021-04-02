France

Good Friday Procession in Paris

Archbishop Monseigneur Aupetit performs during the Stations of the Cross ceremony as part the Good Friday procession at the Sacre-Coeur (sacred heart) basilica atop Montmartre overlooking Paris, France, 02 April 2021. Good Friday is the one of the highest religious holidays observed by Christians all over the world, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

