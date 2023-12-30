Google’s Top Trending searches of 2023

Google has just revealed what trending global searches were the most popular for the past year. The lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year.
See what Google Trends reveal about the questions we shared, the people who inspired us, and the moments that captured the world’s attention in 2023:
News
1) War in Israel and Gaza
2) Titanic submarine
3) Turkey earthquake
4) Hurricane Hilary
5) Hurricane Idalia
6) Hurricane Lee
7) Maine shooting
8) Nashville shooting
9) Chandrayaan-3
10) War in Sudan
People
1) Damar Hamlin
2) Jeremy Renner
3) Andrew Tate
4) Kylian Mbappé
5) Travis Kelce
6) Jenna Ortega
7) Lil Tay
8) Danny Masterson
9) David Beckham
10) Pedro Pascal
Deaths
1) Matthew Perry
2) Tina Turner
3) Sinéad O’Connor
4) Ken Block
5) Jerry Springer
6) Angus Cloud
7) Nicola Bulley
8) Jane Birkin
9) Jimmy Buffett
10) Lance Reddick
Actors
1) Jeremy Renner
2) Jenna Ortega
3) 市川 猿之助 (Ichikawa Ennosuke IV)
4) Danny Masterson
5) Pedro Pascal
6) Jamie Foxx
7) Brendan Fraser
8) Russell Brand
9) Kiara Advani
10) Matt Rife
Athletes
1) Damar Hamlin
2) Kylian Mbappé
3) Travis Kelce
4) Ja Morant
5) Harry Kane
6) Novak Djokovic
7) Carlos Alcaraz
8) Rachin Ravindra
9) Shubman Gill
10) Kyrie Irving
Movies
1) Barbie
2) Oppenheimer
3) Jawan
4) Sound of Freedom
5) John Wick: Chapter 4
6) Avatar: The Way of Water
7) Everything Everywhere All at Once
8) Gadar 2
9) Creed III
10) Pathaan
Musicians
1) Shakira
2) Jason Aldean
3) Joe Jonas
4) Smash Mouth
5) Peppino di Capri
6) Gino Paoli
7) Tom Kaulitz
8) Kellie Pickler
9) José Luis Perales
10) Anna Oxa
Google Maps: Top Museums
1) Louvre Museum, Paris, France
2) The British Museum, London, United Kingdom
3) Musée d’Orsay, Paris, France
4) Natural History Museum, London, United Kingdom
5) teamLab Planets, Tokyo, Japan
6) Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam, Netherlands
7) Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid, Spain
8) Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam, Netherlands
9) American Museum of Natural History, New York, New York
10) Anne Frank House, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Google Maps: Top Stadiums
1) Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain
2) Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain
3) Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom
4) Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
5) San Siro Stadium, Milano, Italy
6) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India
7) Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
8) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom
9) Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
10) Emirates Stadium, London, United Kingdom
