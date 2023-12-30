Google’s Top Trending searches of 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Google has just revealed what trending global searches were the most popular for the past year. The lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year.

See what Google Trends reveal about the questions we shared, the people who inspired us, and the moments that captured the world’s attention in 2023:

News

1) War in Israel and Gaza

2) Titanic submarine

3) Turkey earthquake

4) Hurricane Hilary

5) Hurricane Idalia

6) Hurricane Lee

7) Maine shooting

8) Nashville shooting

9) Chandrayaan-3

10) War in Sudan

People

1) Damar Hamlin

2) Jeremy Renner

3) Andrew Tate

4) Kylian Mbappé

5) Travis Kelce

6) Jenna Ortega

7) Lil Tay

8) Danny Masterson

9) David Beckham

10) Pedro Pascal

Deaths

1) Matthew Perry

2) Tina Turner

3) Sinéad O’Connor

4) Ken Block

5) Jerry Springer

6) Angus Cloud

7) Nicola Bulley

8) Jane Birkin

9) Jimmy Buffett

10) Lance Reddick

Actors

1) Jeremy Renner

2) Jenna Ortega

3) 市川 猿之助 (Ichikawa Ennosuke IV)

4) Danny Masterson

5) Pedro Pascal

6) Jamie Foxx

7) Brendan Fraser

8) Russell Brand

9) Kiara Advani

10) Matt Rife

Athletes

1) Damar Hamlin

2) Kylian Mbappé

3) Travis Kelce

4) Ja Morant

5) Harry Kane

6) Novak Djokovic

7) Carlos Alcaraz

8) Rachin Ravindra

9) Shubman Gill

10) Kyrie Irving

Movies

1) Barbie

2) Oppenheimer

3) Jawan

4) Sound of Freedom

5) John Wick: Chapter 4

6) Avatar: The Way of Water

7) Everything Everywhere All at Once

8) Gadar 2

9) Creed III

10) Pathaan

Musicians

1) Shakira

2) Jason Aldean

3) Joe Jonas

4) Smash Mouth

5) Peppino di Capri

6) Gino Paoli

7) Tom Kaulitz

8) Kellie Pickler

9) José Luis Perales

10) Anna Oxa

Google Maps: Top Museums

1) Louvre Museum, Paris, France

2) The British Museum, London, United Kingdom

3) Musée d’Orsay, Paris, France

4) Natural History Museum, London, United Kingdom

5) teamLab Planets, Tokyo, Japan

6) Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam, Netherlands

7) Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid, Spain

8) Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam, Netherlands

9) American Museum of Natural History, New York, New York

10) Anne Frank House, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Google Maps: Top Stadiums

1) Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

2) Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

3) Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom

4) Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

5) San Siro Stadium, Milano, Italy

6) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India

7) Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

8) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom

9) Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

10) Emirates Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Read more via Google Trends

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group