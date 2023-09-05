GO’s €100 million True Fibre Network To Reach 100% of the Island By End 2024

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Malta well on path to being amongst the first EU state to reach nationwide coverage by end 2024.

GO has announced that 75% of households and 80% of businesses can today enjoy super-fast internet speeds thanks to its True Fibre network. By the end of this eight-year project, GO will have invested over €100 million in delivering the fastest possible broadband speeds technology has to offer, which is set to future-proof our homes, businesses, and communities for the next 100 years.

Addressing a press conference in Luqa, one of the localities fully covered with True Fibre, GO’s Chief Executive Officer Nikhil Patil noted how this project potentially stands to go down as GO’s largest national project to date and confirms GO’s position as one of the largest investors in Malta digital infrastructure.

“Our reliance on the Internet will continue to grow in ways we can’t predict today. But what we can do today is have access to a network that can handle our digital ambitions for the next 100 years,” explained Mr Patil. “True Fibre is the answer. GO is the only operator that has invested so heavily to bring True Fibre right into our homes and businesses – a network that enables life to happen at the speed of light. Nothing travels faster than the speed of light,” he continued.

“Our True Fibre network project commenced in 2016 and notwithstanding the challenges, has been proceeding at a very good rate. To date, over 267,000 homes are now covered by our True Fibre network. This means that 75% of households and 80% of businesses are enjoying the best technology science has to offer,” said Mr Patil. “We are now well set to complete roll-out by the end of 2024, ahead of schedule.”

Addressing the press conference, Hon Silvio Schembri, Minister for Economy, EU Funds and Lands announced how this milestone is a significant one for GO and the country.

“This milestone puts Malta well above the EU average in terms of national coverage and well placed to be at the top of the EU leader board to reach full nationwide fibre coverage by the end of 2024. As a result of GO’s investment in this True Fibre network and in the country, businesses today have the flexibility to operate any place, any time, with increased efficiency. Such an investment and commitment to the country only serves to increase our country’s competitive edge and contributes to our long-term sustainability,” said Minister Schembri.

